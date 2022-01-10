Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Monday urged the youth to participate in the country's biggest talent hunt initiative for cricket lovers and prove their potential in the field

In a video message, the SAPM said under the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive in collaboration with Lahore Qalandars cricket trials would be conducted in VIP cricket ground Sialkot on January 11 (Tuesday) to select talented players.

The Lahore Qalandars were voluntarily conducting trials in VIP ground Sialkot under the Kamyab Jawan sports talent hunt drive, he said.

The SAPM thanked CEO Lahore Qalendars Rana Atif and its entire management for supporting the Kamyab Jawan initiative under the Prime Minister's vision to empower youth of the country.

Earlier, cricket trials were held in Islamabad on December 7 with the collaboration of Lahore Qalandar and it was an encouraging experience, he added.