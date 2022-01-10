UrduPoint.com

Usman Dar Urges Youth To Participate In Country's Biggest Talent Hunt Initiative

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 05:26 PM

Usman Dar urges youth to participate in country's biggest talent hunt initiative

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Monday urged the youth to participate in the country's biggest talent hunt initiative for cricket lovers and prove their potential in the field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Monday urged the youth to participate in the country's biggest talent hunt initiative for cricket lovers and prove their potential in the field.

In a video message, the SAPM said under the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive in collaboration with Lahore Qalandars cricket trials would be conducted in VIP cricket ground Sialkot on January 11 (Tuesday) to select talented players.

The Lahore Qalandars were voluntarily conducting trials in VIP ground Sialkot under the Kamyab Jawan sports talent hunt drive, he said.

The SAPM thanked CEO Lahore Qalendars Rana Atif and its entire management for supporting the Kamyab Jawan initiative under the Prime Minister's vision to empower youth of the country.

Earlier, cricket trials were held in Islamabad on December 7 with the collaboration of Lahore Qalandar and it was an encouraging experience, he added.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Islamabad Prime Minister Sports Lahore Qalandars Sialkot January December Love

Recent Stories

Video shows parrot kissing forehead of Maulana Tar ..

Video shows parrot kissing forehead of Maulana Tariq Jamil

2 minutes ago
 Franchises to make maximum profit under new financ ..

Franchises to make maximum profit under new financial model

15 minutes ago
 Haleem demands payment of Health Risk Allowance to ..

Haleem demands payment of Health Risk Allowance to NICVD employees

1 minute ago
 Danish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over ..

Danish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over Leak of Classified Information ..

2 minutes ago
 Australian Immigration Minister May Still Cancel D ..

Australian Immigration Minister May Still Cancel Djokovic's Visa - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 Polish Border Guard Officer Suffers Head Injury As ..

Polish Border Guard Officer Suffers Head Injury As Migrants Storm Polish-Belarus ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.