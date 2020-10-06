UrduPoint.com
Usman Dar Visits Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, business community leader Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh and a delegation of Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) on Tuesday visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

They greeted the newly elected SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, SVP Khurram Aslam Butt and VP Ansar Azizpuri on their election.

On this occasion, SAPM Usman Dar hailed the pivotal role of Sialkot exporters in strengthening the national economy by earning precious foreign exchange of US $ 2.5 billion annually.

