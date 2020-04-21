(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry Muhammad Ashraf Malik, in a statement given to Press, lauded the efforts of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar for his strenuous efforts for the business community of Sialkot during the lockdown period since March 23, 2020.

The President Chamber of Commerce and Industry recognizing the role of SAPM on Youth Affairs, said that Muhammad Usman Dar was on the front line in fighting for the rights of the business community of Sialkot and played a pivotal role in getting the permission to open the factories of Sialkot in the prevailing crisis.

The President SCCI especially lauded the SAPM on Youth Affairs for getting the facilitation to open the factories which was previously announced to open in stages.

He appreciated Muhammad Usman Dar for being the active public representative of the people of Sialkot voicing concerns of the Industry in all quarters of the Federal government.

Muhammad Ashraf Malik also acknowledged the efforts of Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq for his support extended to Sialkot Chamber in getting the approval for opening up of factories in Sialkot.