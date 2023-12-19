Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of police raid at her home

(@Abdulla99267510)

The mother of former PM’s aide alleges PML-N leader Khawaja Asif is behind the police raid after she announced to take part in the upcoming elections.

SIALKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2023) In a distressing turn of events, the mother of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar has urgently appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to intervene and address an alleged police raid at her residence in Sialkot.

In a video message, Usman Dar's mother recounted the ordeal she and other women faced during the police raid, alleging that the former Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, was the orchestrator behind this action. She expressed dismay at the treatment they endured in the middle of the night, stating, "You can see what they did to me and the women while raiding my house."

Furthermore, Dar's mother claimed that Khawaja Asif had orchestrated the raid with the intent of discouraging her from participating in the upcoming general elections against him. Undeterred by the incident, she asserted her determination to contest in the upcoming elections.

This is not the first instance of the Dar family facing such circumstances.

In the aftermath of the crackdown on PTI workers following the May 9 vandalism, the police had previously raided the residence of the Dar brothers in Sialkot, with reports emerging of alleged 'mistreatment' of females during these operations.

In response to public outrage, Khawaja Asif, then the Defence Minister, issued an apology for the reported 'mistreatment' of women during the police raids conducted against PTI leaders in the wake of violent protests.

Addressing the people of Sialkot, Usman Dar's mother appealed for support, asserting that the unfolding events were happening in plain view. She announced her intention to file papers before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), attributing the incidents to an attempt to hinder her participation in the elections. She boldly declared her readiness to face potential incarceration or handcuffing, adding, "Look at what I do with your Sher [lion]," in direct address to Khawaja Asif.