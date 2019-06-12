UrduPoint.com
Usman Ghani Appointed As CEO KPOGCL

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:05 PM

Usman Ghani appointed as CEO KPOGCL

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has appointed Usman Ghani Khattak as New Chief Executive Officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL).

According to an officail release here Wednesday, the appointment has been made after the recommendations of Search and Scrutiny Committee and approval of Provincial Cabinet. Khattak has more than thirty years experience in oil & gas sector.

