Usman Ghani appointed as CEO KPOGCL

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has appointed Usman Ghani Khattak as New Chief Executive Officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL)

According to an officail release here Wednesday, the appointment has been made after the recommendations of Search and Scrutiny Committee and approval of Provincial Cabinet. Khattak has more than thirty years experience in oil & gas sector.