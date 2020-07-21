ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Usman Dar Tuesday hailed PM Tiger Force volunteer's active participation and brave spirits in the fight against COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said we should recognize and honor the contributions of volunteers and partners who have all given selflessly of their time, each contributing their expertise and resources in their own unique ways for PM Tiger force's mission.

He said Over one million youth had become part of the Tiger Force on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan and volunteer Force was actively playing its pivotal role in implementation of the SOPs regarding coronavirus.

He said the government has decided to celebrate 'Tiger Force Day' immediately after Eid-ul-Adha and registration for Tiger Force will be re-opened after eid to increase number of volunteers.

Usman Dar said 'Tiger Force volunteers will also take part in a nationwide tree-planting campaign.

He said that Tiger force would assist district administrations and other relevant organizations in the government's plantation drive across Pakistan.

Dar said that volunteers of the Tiger force have extended matchless services during the emergency situation of corona pandemic towards national cause.

He further asked opposition parties to stop finding faults in every issue and start playing their role in the war against coronavirus alongside the government.

"The Tiger Force has nothing to do with politics and any Pakistani can become part of this force and serve Pakistanis in these hard times voluntarily," he mentioned.

He said PM had organized volunteers' Tiger Force to serve humanity in this hour of need but the opposition was busy still criticizing it for the sake of criticism.