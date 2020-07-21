UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Hails 'PM Tiger Force's Active Participation In Fight Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:10 PM

Usman hails 'PM Tiger force's active participation in fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Usman Dar Tuesday hailed PM Tiger Force volunteer's active participation and brave spirits in the fight against COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said we should recognize and honor the contributions of volunteers and partners who have all given selflessly of their time, each contributing their expertise and resources in their own unique ways for PM Tiger force's mission.

He said Over one million youth had become part of the Tiger Force on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan and volunteer Force was actively playing its pivotal role in implementation of the SOPs regarding coronavirus.

He said the government has decided to celebrate 'Tiger Force Day' immediately after Eid-ul-Adha and registration for Tiger Force will be re-opened after eid to increase number of volunteers.

Usman Dar said 'Tiger Force volunteers will also take part in a nationwide tree-planting campaign.

He said that Tiger force would assist district administrations and other relevant organizations in the government's plantation drive across Pakistan.

Dar said that volunteers of the Tiger force have extended matchless services during the emergency situation of corona pandemic towards national cause.

He further asked opposition parties to stop finding faults in every issue and start playing their role in the war against coronavirus alongside the government.

"The Tiger Force has nothing to do with politics and any Pakistani can become part of this force and serve Pakistanis in these hard times voluntarily," he mentioned.

He said PM had organized volunteers' Tiger Force to serve humanity in this hour of need but the opposition was busy still criticizing it for the sake of criticism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister EID All Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Z ..

7 minutes ago

SC suspends PHC order for release of 196 alleged t ..

18 minutes ago

Blast in Quetta Bazaar leaves one dead, seven othe ..

24 minutes ago

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 26 ..

40 minutes ago

Federal Cabinet to meet today to discuss political ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Press: Launch of Hope shows that nothing is im ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.