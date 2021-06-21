Usman Kakar passes away

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader and former senator Usman Khan Kakar passed away here on Monday.

He was under treatment at a local hospital. Kakar was shifted to Karachi via an air ambulance from Quetta.

Usman Kakar's last rituals would be offered in his native town Muslim Bagh on Wednesday, June 23rd, according to a news release issued by PkMAP.

Body of deceased would be taken to Quetta via Khuzdar on Tuesday.