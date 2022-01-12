UrduPoint.com

Usman Mirza, GT Road Rape, Jatoi Cases Big Challenges For Judicial System: Fawad Hussain

Usman Mirza, GT Road rape, Jatoi cases big challenges for judicial system: Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that Usman Mirza, GT Road rape and Shahrukh Jatoi cases were big challenges for the judicial system.

In a tweet, he questioned why proceedings of these cases could not be held on day to day basis and why they were treated as ordinary cases ?.

Chaudhry Fawad said that the prosecution and the courts should fulfill their responsibility in thisregard.

The minister said it was the duty of the state to take these cases to a logical conclusion.

