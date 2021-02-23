UrduPoint.com
Usman Offers Re-election On 20 Polling Stations To Settle Dispute With PML-N

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 11:28 PM

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Usman Dar on Tuesday offered re-election in Daska to settle dispute of results with Pakistan Muslim League-N

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Usman Dar on Tuesday offered re-election in Daska to settle dispute of results with Pakistan Muslim League-N. In an interview with a private television channel, he said that PML-N, had expressed reservation over the results of 20-polling stations set up in Daska to facilitate voters. The election commission (EC) had received the complaints regarding by election in Daska, he added. In a fresh offer of re-election, he said PTI vote bank had increased in Daska and Sialkot, due to confidence of the people in ruling party.

He claimed that PTI had become a popular party of all Pakistan because of vibrant policies of the government. He said that PML-N, had lost the popularity among masses.

In reply to a question about election results for NA-75, Usman Dar said that the EC would look into the matter. To another question, he said the Opposition was leveling false allegations against the ruling party for rigging in by elections and using official machinery during election campaign.

