RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A renowned businessman Usman Shaukat has been declared as the next President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) for the term of two years; 2024-26.

The poll to elect the RCCI president was scheduled for 16th September, however after being elected unopposed for the top executives seats, the election process has also been declared completed.

According to the details, a three member election commission comprising Tariq Mughal, Syed Rizwan Haider Mashadi and Zahoor Ahmed Malik announced the results of scrutiny of nomination papers for the posts of President, Senior Vice President and Vice President.

As per the results, Usman Shaukat, Khalid Farooq Qazi, and Fahad Barlas stand elected as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively. All three executives remained unopposed in the RCCI Elections 2024-26. Whereas on Reserved Seats for Women Entrepreneurs, Falak Anjum and Naureen were elected uncontested.

President RCCI, Saqib Rafiq along with Group Leader RCCI Sohail Altaf, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, former presidents, EC members and newly elected Executive Committee members, Secretary General Irfan Manan Khan and distinguished RCCI members were also present on the occasion.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said that Mian Parvez Aslam group got 93% votes in the RCCI election, adding, the opposition was defeated by a huge margin.

"Excellent turnover proved that the Group deserves the right to true representation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce", he added.

The participants congratulated the newly elected officials and vowed that the problems of the business community would be solved with the same passion, dedication and hard work that was shown in the election campaign.

Traders and members have shown their trust in Mian Parvez Aslam Group, we have clean footing, we have not made allegations.