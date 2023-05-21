UrduPoint.com

Usman Tarakai Announces Separation From PTI

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Usman Khan Tarakai on Sunday announced his separation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He made the announcement during a press conference in Peshawar Press Club.

He said that he and his family cannot continue their affiliation with the PTI anymore after the May 9 incidents.

He said that we will neither sit on PTI's seats nor move forward with them.

Tarakai highlighted his political journey, mentioning his initial affiliation was with the Pakistan Muslim League followed by his association with the Pakistan Peoples' Party and then joined PTI with the aim that it will work on justice but did not.

I had been engaged in meaningful conversations and meetings with Imran Khan, promoting justice and fairness, he said.

Tarakai was accused of a conspiracy at the provincial level, stating, conspiracies were hatched against him as provincial president Pervez Khattak neglected him.

During his tenure, Tarakai claimed to have established three grid stations and provided gas facilities to 22 union councils, he added.

