Usman urges opposition to understand EVS for better election results

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :A prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, Usman Dar on Tuesday urged the opposition parties to get knowledge for electronic voting system (EVS) to achieve flaw less results in future elections.

All of the political parties had expressed reservations over the past polling system and the recently held by elections results,he said while talking to a private news channel program. There was a dire need to work on adopting new mechanism to remove reservation of political parties over old system, he said.

The electronic voting is the solution to bring improvement in the polling system, he remarked. For transparent elections, he said we will have to move for electronic mechanism. He said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is willing to introduce EVS in the next general elections for transparent results. The Parliament is the best forum to discuss electoral reforms, he stated.