UrduPoint.com

Usman Wazir Appointed As Boxing Ambassador For KJ Sports Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Usman Wazir appointed as boxing ambassador for KJ sports drive

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistance to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday appointed International Boxer Usman Wazir as a boxing ambassador for the Kamyab Jawan (KJ) sports drive.

In a meeting, Usman Dar felicitated the World Boxing Council middle East champion Usman Wazir on his glorious victory.

Usman Wazir had won World Boxing Council Middle East title after Asian championship, Usman Dar said.

He said the Kamyab Jawan sports dive would support every talented athlete so he could bring laurels to the country by proving their mettle at international level.

Young people like Usman Wazir were the pride of Pakistan.

Usman Dar said through the Kamyab Jawan sports drive, the government would find out talented sportsmen like Usman Wazir.

Usman Dar said the government and the people always backed the talented players like Usman Wazir.

He said Usman Wazir's next target was the Youth World title for which he would be fully supported.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Sports Young Middle East Government Asia Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Spread of Omicron virus imminent in country: Asad ..

Spread of Omicron virus imminent in country: Asad Umar

1 minute ago
 Five Ambulance Workers Injured in Clashes in Almat ..

Five Ambulance Workers Injured in Clashes in Almaty - Health Body

2 minutes ago
 Myanmar has 'ingredients for civil war': ASEAN cha ..

Myanmar has 'ingredients for civil war': ASEAN chair

3 minutes ago
 Hong Kong ramps up virus controls, bans flights fr ..

Hong Kong ramps up virus controls, bans flights from eight countries

3 minutes ago
 Rain to leave good impact on wheat crop

Rain to leave good impact on wheat crop

40 minutes ago
 France reports record 271,686 new COVID-19 cases

France reports record 271,686 new COVID-19 cases

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.