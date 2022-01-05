Usman Wazir appointed as boxing ambassador for KJ sports drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistance to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday appointed International Boxer Usman Wazir as a boxing ambassador for the Kamyab Jawan (KJ) sports drive.

In a meeting, Usman Dar felicitated the World Boxing Council middle East champion Usman Wazir on his glorious victory.

Usman Wazir had won World Boxing Council Middle East title after Asian championship, Usman Dar said.

He said the Kamyab Jawan sports dive would support every talented athlete so he could bring laurels to the country by proving their mettle at international level.

Young people like Usman Wazir were the pride of Pakistan.

Usman Dar said through the Kamyab Jawan sports drive, the government would find out talented sportsmen like Usman Wazir.

Usman Dar said the government and the people always backed the talented players like Usman Wazir.

He said Usman Wazir's next target was the Youth World title for which he would be fully supported.