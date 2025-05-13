Usmani praises Pak army’s response to India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Shabbir Ahmed Usmani on Tuesday, stated that the Pakistan Army has given a befitting reply to India and elevated Pakistan's standing globally.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he said the professional capabilities of the Pakistani armed forces have been recognized around the world.

Usmani said the Pakistani forces have proven themselves as the best and most professional in the world.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, he expressed confidence that the Kashmir issue would be resolved and the nation would soon receive good news.

He criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "malicious and cowardly person."

According to Usmani, Modi diverted funds meant for the prosperity of Indian citizens towards war efforts against Pakistan.

He urged Indian citizens, including lawyers and journalists, to question the wastage of millions of Dollars by their government.

He said that Modi had aimed to conquer Pakistan but acted cowardly by launching attacks at night, targeting mosques and madrasas where innocent civilians were martyred and Pakistani soldiers injured.

Usmani expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and Army Chief General Asim Munir.

He said the Prime Minister granted full authority to the Pakistan Army during the National Security Committee meeting to take necessary steps for national defense.

“When the leadership is brave, the opponents are crushed,” he remarked, also paying tribute to whoever named the military operation “Banyan-um-Marsoos.”

Usmani said the Pakistan Army specifically targeted Indian military installations without harming civilians, and that it would take time for Modi to recover from the losses.

He recounted visiting the border area and said he was informed about a martyr who was the only brother to eight sisters.

He also mentioned visiting injured soldiers at CMH Lahore, where he praised their high morale and commitment to national defense.

He emphasized that when the armed forces are alert, the people of Pakistan sleep in peace, adding that the prayers of the nation, including mothers, sisters, scholars, and citizens, are with the armed forces, which he believes contributed to their success.

Usmani asserted that India could never stand against the Pakistani military, whose soldiers had such high morale that many signed their wills before going into combat.

Usmani commended Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for calling for national unity on the floor of the assembly and said the entire nation responded positively. He also paid tribute to political parties, scholars, and citizens who joined the army at the borders to defend the country.