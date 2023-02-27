(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The first meeting of the Senate of the University of Sufism and Modern Sciences (USMS) Bhitshah was held on Monday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Dr Parveen Munshi.

According to a university spokesman, Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza, Dr Karim Dad Pitafi, Advocate Zahoor Ahmed Baloch, Yasmeen Mari and Dr A.

Q Mughal as well as nominees of Sindh Chief Minister and representatives of the Higher education Commission attended the meeting and granted approval of the decisions adopted for the betterment of the varsity.

The participants of the meeting appreciated and acknowledged the efforts made by the VC and her team on achieving remarkable progress with very limited resources in a short span of time.