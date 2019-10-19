UrduPoint.com
USPMU To Provide Technical Support To Improve Urban System In KP: Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Minster for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra visited the Urban Sector Planning and Management Services Unit (USPMU) Lahore to discuss possibilities of collaboration and partnership in improving the systems of cities in KP with technical assistance of the Urban Unit.

CEO Khalid Sherdil and senior management team of the Urban Unit briefed the Minister on various projects and progress of the Unit during last 13 years. Former CEO Urban Unit Dr Nasir Javed and Federal Secretary Saleem Ranjha were also present in the meeting, said a hand out issued here on Saturday.

The KP Finance Minister showed keen interest in collaboration with Urban Unit in different sectors including Tourism, Excise and Taxation for revenue generation and enhancement, Solid Waste Management and GIS based interventions in education sector.

Following the meeting, the CEO Urban Unit presented shield to the Minister. Urban Unit is likely to partner with KP Government with an aim to build capacity and lend technical support to different departments.

More Stories From Pakistan

