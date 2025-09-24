USS WAYNE E. MEYER arrives at Karachi port

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The United States Navy ship USS WAYNE E. MEYER arrived at Karachi Port for a two-day visit, marking another milestone in the ongoing maritime cooperation between the Pakistan Navy and the United States Navy.

Pakistan Navy officials welcomed the visiting crew.

The U.S. Chargé d’ Affaires and officials from the U.S. Consulate also attended the event.

As part of the visit, officers and sailors of USS WAYNE E. MEYER will collaborate with Pakistan Navy counterparts through professional interactions, combined training and focused operational dialogues.

These activities are designed to enhance interoperability, foster mutual understanding, and strengthen operational coordination.

The visit will conclude with a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the North Arabian Sea, involving USS WAYNE E. MEYER and Ships of the Pakistan Navy, said a news release issued by the Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy).

The visit of USS WAYNE E. MEYER reflects the growing maritime partnership between the United States and Pakistan, reaffirming their shared commitment to regional security, stability and global peace.