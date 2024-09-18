Ustad Amanat Ali Khan Remembered On His 50th Death Anniversary
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The 50th death anniversary of legendary classical singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan observed on Wednesday.
One of the greatest musicians and ghazal singer Amanat Ali Khan was born in 1922 in Patiala. He was the grandson of Ali Baksh Jarnail, who was the founder of the Patiala Gharana.
After the creation of Pakistan, his family migrated to Lahore.
Following in their tracks, Ustad Amanat learned the art of music from his elders.
He released many Ghazals, including Insha Ji Utho Ab Kuch Karo, Honton Pe Kabhi Unke Mera Naam, Mora Jiya Na Lagay, Kab Aogay, Yah Na Thi Humari Qismat, Yeh Arzoo Thi Tujhe Gul Key Ru-Baru Kartey, and many others, which are still remembered by fans.
He was also given the Pride of Performance Award by the Government of Pakistan due to his excellent music services.
He died on September 17, 1974, and was laid to rest in Mominpura Graveyard in Lahore.
