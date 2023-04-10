Ustad Salamat Ali Khan Arts Forum inaugurated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Ustad Salamat Ali Khan Arts Forum has been inaugurated here on Monday with the name of Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, who belonged to Sham Chaurasi, a famous music family of the Indian subcontinent.

In this regard, a ceremony was organized by 'Ahang Khosravi Arts Forum in which the son of Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, prominent singer Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan participated as the special guest in the ceremony, says a news release issued by PUCAR.

Assistant Director Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) Sargodha Division Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, famous Sitara Nawaz Sahibzada Saman Sultan and Nadir Ali Khan among other music personalities were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan said that classical music was the basis of all types of music, familiarity with basic components of the music had given birth to excellent musicians, singers, Qawaals and Naat khawans.

He said that Sham Chorasi Gharana brightened the name of Pakistan all over the world, despite the adverse conditions, the promotion of classical music was not an easy task, but it was possible to maintain it even in modern times with the seriousness and interest of all partners.

Assistant Director Adnan Khaliq Bhatti said the services of 'Sham Chorasi family' were unforgettable which were the hallmark of Pakistan, while Punjab Council of Arts Sargodha Division would continue all possible efforts to promote culture and arts so that art and artists could be introduced to the world.

On the occasion, Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan entertained the audiencewith his melodious voice.