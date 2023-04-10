Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Ustad Salamat Ali Khan Arts Forum Inaugurated In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Ustad Salamat Ali Khan Arts Forum inaugurated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Ustad Salamat Ali Khan Arts Forum has been inaugurated here on Monday with the name of Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, who belonged to Sham Chaurasi, a famous music family of the Indian subcontinent.

In this regard, a ceremony was organized by 'Ahang Khosravi Arts Forum in which the son of Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, prominent singer Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan participated as the special guest in the ceremony, says a news release issued by PUCAR.

Assistant Director Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) Sargodha Division Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, famous Sitara Nawaz Sahibzada Saman Sultan and Nadir Ali Khan among other music personalities were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan said that classical music was the basis of all types of music, familiarity with basic components of the music had given birth to excellent musicians, singers, Qawaals and Naat khawans.

He said that Sham Chorasi Gharana brightened the name of Pakistan all over the world, despite the adverse conditions, the promotion of classical music was not an easy task, but it was possible to maintain it even in modern times with the seriousness and interest of all partners.

Assistant Director Adnan Khaliq Bhatti said the services of 'Sham Chorasi family' were unforgettable which were the hallmark of Pakistan, while Punjab Council of Arts Sargodha Division would continue all possible efforts to promote culture and arts so that art and artists could be introduced to the world.

On the occasion, Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan entertained the audiencewith his melodious voice.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Music Punjab Sargodha Family All

Recent Stories

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleratio ..

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleration of UAE’s digital transform ..

10 minutes ago
 Empower commences operation of its advanced distri ..

Empower commences operation of its advanced district cooling plant in Dubailand

11 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authenti ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

3 hours ago
 Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint s ..

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.