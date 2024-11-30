Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan Remembered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The 15th death anniversary of classical singer Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan was observed here and across the country on Saturday.
Ustad Sharafat belonged to the Shaam Chaurasi Gharana. He was the eldest son of Ustad Salamat.
Born in Multan in 1955, he graduated from the Government College, Lahore. He performed in many countries and gave lectures on classical music at universities. He took part in about 100 music festivals around the world. Ustad Sharafa tdied on this day in 2009 in Lahore.
