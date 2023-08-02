Open Menu

Ustad Syed Ghaffar Passes Away In Chitral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Ustad Syed Ghaffar passes away in Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) ::A prominent teacher Ustad Syed Ghaffar of Sengor, District Chitral passes away and hundreds of his students, well-wishers, people from different walks of life, and his relative attended his Nimaz-e-Janaza here on Wednesday at the local masjid.

He was 96.

Ustad Syed Ghaffar is also considered the first teacher hailing from District Chitral and as a teacher, he rendered valuable services in educating his thousands of students during his long teaching history.

Many of his students are teachers in various schools, colleges, and universities while many students are also appointed to high positions in different institutions.

The late Syed Ghaffar was sick for some time and last night suddenly his illness worsened and he was taken to the hospital, but he could not recover. He was the father of Rasheed Ghaffar of DC Office, Lt. Col. Sajid Ghaffar and Ahmed Ghafar, a known social worker in the area.

His ancestors had come from Over and settled in Senghor and were involved in the teaching profession. Besides Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner, a large number of military and Civil Officers, teachers, his students and people from all walks of life participated in his funeral prayer. Arrangements have been made for them in Sengur Loot village for prayers of forgiveness and Fatiha Kawani.

