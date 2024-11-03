Ustad Tafu was ' king of rhythm' : Rahat Multanikr

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) "Sun wey bilaori akh waleya" famed Altaf Hussain Tafu poluplary known as Tafu was

one of the best tablist in the world though he knew to play numerous musical instruments.

Ustad Tafu was a prominent musician, composer, arranger and above all tabla giant

of Pakistani film music whose services for the industry are matchless.

Talented singer, Rahat Bano Multinkr, told this news agency on Sunday that he had

an art of playing 11 instruments, adding that his 1970s film "Anwara" turned out to be

super-hit by his spellbinding music.

Ustad Tafu made beautiful Punjabi songs for Melody Queen, Noor Jehan, she said

and added that he had perhaps seven brothers who were all associated with music.

"She used Tafu brothers orchestra in films. He was an icon of music, a king of rhythm

who gave unforgettable Punjabi melodies," she remarked.

Some of his superb contributions include: Munda Shehr Lahore Day (Ashgara 1971),

Rub Jaandy Sanu tu Mar Sutiya (Sohra Tey Jawai 1980), Doroon, Doroon Aikhain

Marey Munda Patwari da (Dubai Chalo 1979), Ik Baat Kahoon Dildara, teray Ishaq

naey kumko mara, (Khuda or Mohabat, 1978), Main Jis din bhola doun tera Payar

dil sy (Khushboo, 1979), Bindi Chumkey Paseenay Naal (Chahrda Suraj , 1982),

Teray Naina naey keta aisa Jadoo meray Tey, (Weshi Baadmash 2002) Ki Dum

da Bharosa Yaar, Dum Aave na Aave (Sakhi Baadsha) and the list goes on.

She quoted Ustad Tafu as saying during an interview that he finds solace in prayers

and Tahajud ( a prayer in wee hours) was his routine.

Rahat stated that his sons are also contributing good music to industry.