Ustarzai Police arrest suspected drug smuggler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Kohat Usterzai Police have arrested a drug smuggler with arms and hashish during an operation here Sunday.

According to detail, Kohat Police have arrested a suspected drug smuggler Ajmer Ali, resident of Ustarzai Bala during a blockage at Lado Mela and during search recovered 2400 grams of cannabis and a pistol with ammunition from the possession of the alleged accused.

SHO Ustarzai Saifullah told that they have intelligence-based information about the smuggler and in this regard, the Police party conducted an operation and set up a check-post near Lado Mela. Police arrested suspected arms and drug smuggler in Ustarzai Police StationA case has been registered against the accused.