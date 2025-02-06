Open Menu

Uswa College Islamabad Delegation Visits Parliament House

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A delegation comprising 126 students and faculty members of Uswa College, Islamabad on Thursday visited the Parliament House on an educational tour.

Senior officials of the Upper House warmly welcomed the visitors upon their arrival.

During the visit, the delegation toured the Senate Museum, where they were showing a documentary on the history of the Upper House.

The students took a keen interest in the statues of prominent political figures and historical photographs displayed at the museum.

The visitors were also given a detailed briefing on the Senate’s working procedures and the legislative process. Later, they had the opportunity to visit the Senate Hall.

Expressing gratitude to the Senate officials for their hospitality and informative session, the delegation termed the visit a memorable and valuable learning experience.

