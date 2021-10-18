UrduPoint.com

Uswa-e-Rasool (SAW) A Role Model For Muslims: NA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:47 PM

Uswa-e-Rasool (SAW) a role model for Muslims: NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have said, the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) Uswa-e-Hasna is a beacon of light for whole universe and mankind, by following which we can achieve Worldly success and in the life hereafter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have said, the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) Uswa-e-Hasna is a beacon of light for whole universe and mankind, by following which we can achieve Worldly success and in the life hereafter.

They said that Holy prophet (PBUH) is mercy for all mankind, who elevated the status of humanity by leading them out of the darkness of ignorance and bestowing them on the highest level. They expressed these views in their separate messages on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH which is being celebrated on Tuesday across the world.

While congratulating Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH,) the Speaker said that the life of the Holy prophet is the role model for all mankind. He said that by following the Sunnah of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) we can find a solution to all our problems. "The Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a source of blessing for the entire humanity and his teachings convey the message of love, tolerance and compassion," he added.

The Speaker said that the whole life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the beacon of guidance and he is , certainly, a living representation of the Holy Quran and Islam. "We must pledge that we would act upon the real teachings of Islam, consider ourselves as followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and a matter of pride to perform our duties honestly and diligently," he said.

The Speaker said that the establishment of Rehmat-Ul-Alameen authority by the Prime Minister Imran Khan is the positive initiative to promote the true message of the Holy Prophet. He said that this authority will monitor the curriculum being taught at schools and organise research in universities regarding the true message of islam in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that the only way to put Pakistan on the way to progress is to follow the sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in letter and spirit. "It is my belief that the country cannot progress without following the true teachings of Islam because certain things have crept into the Pakistani society to stop it from advancing," he added.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, in his message to the Nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), said, "Our personal and collective lives should reflect the great teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)". He prayed to Almighty Allah to guide all to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He stressed the need for following the uswa-e-Rasool for bringing the Ummah out of present challenges.

While appreciating the establishment of Rehmat-Ul-Alameen authority by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Deputy Speaker said that this authority shall help to impart the true message of Islam to the younger generation by teaching the life of Holy Prophet (Saw.) He said that Ashra Rehmat-Ul-Alameen must be celebrated in letter and spirit to to impart the teachings of Holy Prophet (Saw.)

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister World Guide Progress Muslim All From Love

Recent Stories

Crypto Asset and Blockchain Hub to be developed in ..

Crypto Asset and Blockchain Hub to be developed in DWTC

3 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with ambassadors of France, Aus ..

18 minutes ago
 US Defense Chief Mourns Death of Colin Powell, Say ..

US Defense Chief Mourns Death of Colin Powell, Says Impossible to Replace Him

45 seconds ago
 KP Governor felicitates Muslim Ummah on eve of 12t ..

KP Governor felicitates Muslim Ummah on eve of 12th Rabi ul Awal

46 seconds ago
 Swati grieved over Dr Ajmal Niazi's demise

Swati grieved over Dr Ajmal Niazi's demise

48 seconds ago
 First Black US secretary of state Colin Powell die ..

First Black US secretary of state Colin Powell dies aged 84

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.