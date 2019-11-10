UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uswa-e-Rasool Ultimate Role Model For Muslims: NA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Uswa-e-Rasool ultimate role model for Muslims: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) has provided complete code of life and clear solution of religious, social, economic and personal problems.

In a message, Asad Qaiser congratulated Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH) being celebrated on Sunday throughout the Muslim Ummah, said a press release.

The Speaker said that we can only attain development, prosperity and dignity through practicing the teachings of Rasool Allah Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). He said that "Rasool Allah (PBUH) is mercy for all mankind and who elevated the status of humanity. Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a source of blessing for the entire humanity and his teachings convey the message of love, tolerance and compassion," he added.

The Speaker said that the whole life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the beacon of guidance and he is no doubt a living representation of the Holy Quran and Islam. "We must pledge that we would act upon the real teachings of islam, consider ourselves as followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and a matter of pride to perform our duties honestly and diligently," he said.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, in his message to the nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), said, "Our personal and collective lives should reflect the great teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)".

He prayed to Allah Almighty to guide all to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He stressed the need for following the uswa-e-Rasool for bringing the Ummah out of present challenges.

Related Topics

National Assembly Guide Sunday Muslim All Love

Recent Stories

Iraqi Military Denies Claim That Army Deployed Fir ..

58 minutes ago

Civilians at risk in Syria's northeast, northwest ..

58 minutes ago

Court to decide matter of Maryam Nawaz: Sheikh Ras ..

1 hour ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 735 cases

1 hour ago

Moscow Says to Shield Cooperation With Iran From ' ..

1 hour ago

President felicitates Asif on winning second world ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.