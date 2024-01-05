UT ASPs call on governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Under training (UT) Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) of the 50th Common Training Program from the National Police academy Islamabad called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House here on Thursday.

Deputy Commandant National Police Academy DIG Naeem Ahmed Sheikh led the delegation of UT ASPs.

Addressing the police officers, Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that there are many challenges and dangers in the field of policing, adding that he appreciates the police officers who work on the front line to maintain law and order.

The Governor Punjab further said that learning technology is very important in today's modern era. He said that artificial intelligence and IT skills are important skills of the modern world. He said that the crime rate is low in the countries where the systems and frameworks are in place.

He said that police should create deterrence for the criminals, but at the same time, the public should not be afraid of visiting police stations and they should have full confidence that they would get justice at police stations.

He urged the police officers to work with honesty and dedication. He said that delay in justice is equal to denial of justice, so standing with the oppressed and providing timely justice to them should be their first priority. He said that police officers should be courteous with the general public and with their sub ordinates as well. The Governor Punjab urged the under training officers to develop liaison with the community as well.

On this occasion, the police officers also asked various questions, to which the Governor gave detailed answers.

Earlier, DIG Naeem Ahmed Sheikh informed the Governor about the aims and objectives of the institution.