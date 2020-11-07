Utilisation always driven by demand, clarifies Petroleum Division

Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) while clarifying media report and analysis of anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada in his talkshow aired on Friday has said the utilisation is always driven by demand whereas demand is fully dependent on commodity pricing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) while clarifying media report and analysis of anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada in his talkshow aired on Friday has said the utilisation is always driven by demand whereas demand is fully dependent on commodity pricing.

"In essence our gas demand is price elastic. Because of different pricing mechanism of same commodity i.e. gas, the indigenous gas gets consumed because of cross subsidy mechanism within sectors whereas the imported gas is consumed by sectors who pay full cost of recovery i.e. power, industry & CNG. In winters imported gas is sold to residential consumers at an average price of Rs. 350-400/MMBTU which results into revenue shortfall of gas companies," said a clarification issued here on Saturday.

In order to eliminate disparity of pricing of indigenous gas and imported gas, the Government is developing one basket price (weighted average cost of gas) after consensus of provinces, the statement further said.

"Once this is done, the gas will be available for all consumers and thus demand will manifold increase paving way for full terminal utilisation. The major off-taker for imported gas is power in summer and domestic(residential) in winter," it further said.

Khanzada questioned that why Government has not established a new terminal, it must be noted that the Government itself does not want to go for capital investment in LNG terminal as its not the function of Government and it has decided to allow market to expand based on demand/supply dynamics and pricing. This will allow FDI to come in for energy sector.

Moreover, Mr. Shahzeb criticized the Government for not signing new long-term LNG contracts when LNG was available at low cost, it is clarified that long-term contract can only be signed when long-term consistent demand linked with competitive price is available.

"In our case demand is there but pricing structure does not allow the demand to be tapped. In essence our gas demand is price elastic. For instance, in case of export industry and fertilizer, RLNG is provided at budgeted subsidy so demand is there but high price makes its consumption less.

The issue of two pricing for same commodity needs to be addressed first which was not done previously," the statement further said.

Analyst must know that the short term and spot trading of LNG has increased over the years and now it is estimated to be accounting for over one-third of LNG trade.

These long-term contracts provide security of supply to buyers in terms of supply volumes and pricing when spot purchases are traded as higher brent slopes. Spot market is normally higher in the winter season due to increased demand of LNG all around the world. This is coupled with impact of relaxations to economic activities after COVID-19. Spot price was low during summer 2020 due to low demand across the globe.

It further clarified that the demand was low in Pakistan as well that is why limited spot buying was made during summer season. Sharing the details, it was said that 1 spot cargo was imported in August, 2 each cargoes in September and in October 2020. Similarly, 3 spot cargoes have been ordered for November and 6 cargoes for delivery in December 2020. Average slope for November spot cargoes is 13.97 per cent (translates to US $ 5.98/MMBtu) whereas the average for December 2020 spot cargoes is 16.53 per cent (translate to approx. US $ 6.8/MMBtu). LNG Terminals are being utilized at 90 percent rate Since August 2020.