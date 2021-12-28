Utility Store Corporation To Hold 'KACHEHRY' On Dec 29
Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 01:52 PM
Managing Director (MD), Utility Store Corporation (USC), Syed Taha Aziz Magrabi will hold a "KACHEHRY" on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Managing Director (MD), Utility Store Corporation (USC), Syed Taha Aziz Magrabi will hold a "KACHEHRY" on Wednesday.
According to USC statement, The Kachehry will be held from 15:00 hours to 17:00 hours, the USC has requested the public to contact 051-111 123 570 for resolving their issues and complaints.