Utility Store Established For Rawalpindi Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:29 PM

In a bid to provide basic facilities to the Police, Utility Store has been setup at the Rawalpindi Police Line Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :In a bid to provide basic facilities to the Police, Utility Store has been setup at the Rawalpindi Police Line Headquarters.

The police spokesman said this while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

The Utility Store has been setup on the special instructions of City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Hassan Younis.

Apart from police personnel, families living in the police line headquarters will also be able to benefit from the establishment of the utility store.

Basic necessities of life will be easily available at the police line headquarters at a discounted price, said City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis.

CPO said that welfare of the force is the top priority adding that all available resources would be utilized to facilitate the police officials.

