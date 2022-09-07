UrduPoint.com

Utility Store Manager Among 25 Profiteers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Assistant Commissioner Quetta Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that about 24 shopkeepers and the manager of a utility store were arrested over violation of fixed price during a crackdown against profiteers, hoarders and shopkeepers in Quetta

On special directives of Deputy Commissioner Shahk Baloch, the assistant commissioner along with his team conducted raids in various utility stores in Quetta, and arrested the manager of a utility store on the spot for hoarding and issued a warning to several shop owners.

While the City Magistrate and Risaldar Sadar inspected the markets in different areas of the city during which 24 shopkeepers were apprehended for illegal profiteering, hoarding and not displaying the price list.

The assistant commissioner said that these actions were taken on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch in view of the current shortage of flour and other items after receiving public complaints.

He inspected the utility stores established in Quarry Road, Sarki Road, Haji Ghaibi Road, Rahmat Colony and Balochi Street. Utility stores were raided to ensure compliance with scheduled hours and prevent stocking by employees.

He said that no discount would be given to those who stored and hid subsidized items from the public.

The assistant commissioner said that in view of the recent rains and floods in Quetta, the district administration was making every effort to ensure the availability of food items in the market and daily raids were being conducted against profiteers and hoarders.

He further said that the magistrates were inspecting the markets in different areas of the city to ensure the supply of food items to the public at the prescribed rates.

He said that the district administration was monitoring the markets of milk, curd, chicken, meat, fruits and vegetables on a daily basis to control the prices of essential commodities to eliminate hoarding and implement the price control list.

In order to provide relief to the public, the shopkeepers, he said, should comply with the government approved prices, adding that otherwise strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers involved in violation of control price list.

