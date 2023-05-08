UrduPoint.com

Utility Store New Branch Opens In Kotmomin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Utility store new branch opens in Kotmomin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A new branch of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) was inaugurated in Kotmomin tehsil on Monday.

According to a press release, issued by the USC regional office, former Federal minister and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Barrister Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha inaugurated the branch.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for PP-74 Chaudhry Waleed Hassan Shah Nawaz Ranjha, and candidate for PP-75 Mian Manazar Ranjha also attended the ceremony.

MNA Mohsin Shah Nawaz said on the occasion that the federal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was utilising all resources for welfare of masses and development of the country.

USC Regional Manager Ali Amir Bhatti briefed the media and guests about the organisation.

