UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Utility Store Workers Announce Countrywide Strike For Their Demands

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:17 PM

Utility Store Workers announce countrywide strike for their demands

They workers shut down stores across the country to pressurize the government for payment of their dues, permanent status and increase in salaries.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2020) The workers of Utility Stores Corporation went on strike just a day before the start of holy month of Ramazan across the country here on Friday.

The workers shut down the Utility stores and stopped working as a protest to convince the government to declare them as permanent employees and increase their salaries.

The workers’ protest came at the moment when the entire nation is already suffering from global Coronavirus pandemic and only one day is left from the start of holy month of Ramazan.

“The strike will be continued for an indefinite period as Utility Stores Corporation Umar Lodhi has not accepted their demands regarding their status and pay,” said All Pakistan Workers Unions President.

He said that they announced countrywide strike following failed negotiations with owners and union.

Talking to urdu Point, USC Executive Director Umar Lodhi said that the department was not in the position of clearing dues of the employees because of loss. However, all other demands were fulfilled, he said.

The closure of utility stores increased more troubles for the citizens and the pressure mounted on the government for reopening of these stores.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Crude lifted by Iran-US tension but virus impact h ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese company approaches Pakistan for vaccine te ..

15 minutes ago

Commissioner for strictly monitoring of vegetable, ..

14 minutes ago

55 new corona cases in Balochistan as tally reache ..

14 minutes ago

KMC faces hardship in paying salaries, pension to ..

14 minutes ago

Faisalabd Development Authority (FDA) DG for conce ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.