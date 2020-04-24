Utility Store Workers announce countrywide strike for their demands

(@fidahassanain)

They workers shut down stores across the country to pressurize the government for payment of their dues, permanent status and increase in salaries.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2020) The workers of Utility Stores Corporation went on strike just a day before the start of holy month of Ramazan across the country here on Friday.

The workers shut down the Utility stores and stopped working as a protest to convince the government to declare them as permanent employees and increase their salaries.

The workers’ protest came at the moment when the entire nation is already suffering from global Coronavirus pandemic and only one day is left from the start of holy month of Ramazan.

“The strike will be continued for an indefinite period as Utility Stores Corporation Umar Lodhi has not accepted their demands regarding their status and pay,” said All Pakistan Workers Unions President.

He said that they announced countrywide strike following failed negotiations with owners and union.

Talking to urdu Point, USC Executive Director Umar Lodhi said that the department was not in the position of clearing dues of the employees because of loss. However, all other demands were fulfilled, he said.

The closure of utility stores increased more troubles for the citizens and the pressure mounted on the government for reopening of these stores.