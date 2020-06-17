Utility Stores Corporation bans below BS14 officials for area manager, store incharge posts

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) authorities have banned posting of officials of below BS-14 rank as area managers or In-charge warehouse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) authorities have banned posting of officials of below BS-14 rank as area managers or In-charge warehouse.

USC has also ordered all its regional offices not to keep warehouse In charges posted at a warehouse for more than two years.

The instructions have recently been circulated among all the regional heads through two separate letters from USC head office.

Regional heads were warned of action if below BS-14 officials were found to be posted as area managers or In-charge warehouse at a time when BS-14 and BS-16 officials were available without any assignment.

However, BS-12 official can be posted in case of non availability of BS-14 or BS-16 official.

USC authorities further directed regional heads not to keep warehouse in charge officers posted at the position for more than two years and should be transferred upon completion of the period. For new posting or hand over/take over, regional heads should send Names of three officials to the head office in line with the recent instructions and this principle should be followed in letter and spirit in future.