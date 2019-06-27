Utility Stores Corporation demands tax exemption being welfare organization

(@imziishan)

The functional committee on problems of less developed areas, has recommended that since Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is a welfare organization it must be exempt from paying tax

This was said in the meeting of the committee which was held on Thursday at Parliament House under its convener , Senator Usman Khan Kakar.MD, USC Omar Lodhi informed the Committee that the organization is paying taxes worth Rs six billion to the FBR, per annum which is causing the organization a bottom line negative of Rs seven billion.

He notified that the issues that weigh the organization down are taxes and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules that compels the organization to go for the lowest possible bidder.

The trend of hiring daily wage labour is another issue that is a negative for the organization, making it impossible to crackdown on corruption and hoarding.Chairman Committee, Senator Usman Khan Kakar enquired about the status of setting up mobile stores in remote areas such as Chitral, MusaKhel, Sorab, Awaran, Kachi, Bolan, Mastung, Achakzai, Toba, Kakri, Qamadin, Karez.MD Utility Stores informed the Committee that setting up mobile stores at this point would cause a further crunch on the budget, which is barely enough to pay salaries.

He said that in a few months the organization would be in a position to begin this endeavour.The meeting encouraged the organization to set-up more stores in less developed areas, especially in District Musa Khel and Sherani.

MD USC Omar Lodhi assured the Committee that USC seeks expansion and will open up a new store in Musa Khel within four months. The Committee was informed that the criteria followed for expansion was population and distance.The Committee recommended that to ensure that the USC fulfils its purpose it is crucial, that systems are in place.

It was recommended that the FBR and PPRA be summoned in the next meeting, so that more details of that USC tax may be procured. It also suggested that Utility stores be increased in less developed areas, especially in remote areas of Punjab.

The Committee directed USC that contract employees be regularized and the recruitment process that is pending for the last five to six years be completed. It also stressed the need for a computerized system to be developed throughout the country, so that USC records for inventory, stocks, sales, purchase of products be maintained to ensure checks and balances and eradicate corruption.