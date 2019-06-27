UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Utility Stores Corporation Demands Tax Exemption Being Welfare Organization

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:08 PM

Utility Stores Corporation demands tax exemption being welfare organization

The functional committee on problems of less developed areas, has recommended that since Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is a welfare organization it must be exempt from paying tax

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) The functional committee on problems of less developed areas, has recommended that since Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is a welfare organization it must be exempt from paying tax.This was said in the meeting of the committee which was held on Thursday at Parliament House under its convener , Senator Usman Khan Kakar.MD, USC Omar Lodhi informed the Committee that the organization is paying taxes worth Rs six billion to the FBR, per annum which is causing the organization a bottom line negative of Rs seven billion.

He notified that the issues that weigh the organization down are taxes and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules that compels the organization to go for the lowest possible bidder.

The trend of hiring daily wage labour is another issue that is a negative for the organization, making it impossible to crackdown on corruption and hoarding.Chairman Committee, Senator Usman Khan Kakar enquired about the status of setting up mobile stores in remote areas such as Chitral, MusaKhel, Sorab, Awaran, Kachi, Bolan, Mastung, Achakzai, Toba, Kakri, Qamadin, Karez.MD Utility Stores informed the Committee that setting up mobile stores at this point would cause a further crunch on the budget, which is barely enough to pay salaries.

He said that in a few months the organization would be in a position to begin this endeavour.The meeting encouraged the organization to set-up more stores in less developed areas, especially in District Musa Khel and Sherani.

MD USC Omar Lodhi assured the Committee that USC seeks expansion and will open up a new store in Musa Khel within four months. The Committee was informed that the criteria followed for expansion was population and distance.The Committee recommended that to ensure that the USC fulfils its purpose it is crucial, that systems are in place.

It was recommended that the FBR and PPRA be summoned in the next meeting, so that more details of that USC tax may be procured. It also suggested that Utility stores be increased in less developed areas, especially in remote areas of Punjab.

The Committee directed USC that contract employees be regularized and the recruitment process that is pending for the last five to six years be completed. It also stressed the need for a computerized system to be developed throughout the country, so that USC records for inventory, stocks, sales, purchase of products be maintained to ensure checks and balances and eradicate corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Punjab Mobile Parliament Budget Chitral Bolan Mastung Awaran Usman Khan May Stocks FBR From Billion Labour

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Costa Rican Ambassador discuss ways to bo ..

24 minutes ago

Haider and Abbas star in Pakistan U19 win

48 minutes ago

Secretary General honors OIC Assistant Secretaries ..

51 minutes ago

OIC LaunchesInternational Islamic Encyclopedia of ..

51 minutes ago

Opposition divided over removal of Senate chairman

45 seconds ago

Acting DHS Chief Announces ICE Director Mark Morga ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.