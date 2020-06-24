UrduPoint.com
Utility Stores Corporation Multan Zone Gets Prize Over Good Performance In Sales

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:52 PM

Utility Stores Corporation Multan zone gets prize over good performance in sales

Utility Stores Corporation Multan remained at third position as it achieved 74 percent sales target of the set target during Ramzan ul Mubarak

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Utility Stores Corporation Multan remained at third position as it achieved 74 percent sales target of the set target during Ramzan ul Mubarak.

Zonal Head Multan Shehzad Khan got prize and commendatory certificate for achieving third position in a ceremony held at USC Head Office.

According to official sources, Lahore zone grabbed first position by securing 77 percent of total sales target of Rs 4500 millions. Islamabad got second and Multan zone remained at third position. The total target of Multan zone was Rs 3500 million. Similarly, Faisalabad remained at fourth position by securing 70 percent of total target of Rs 3500 millions.

