Utility Stores Corporation Record Over Rs 272m Sale Proceeds Under Ramazan Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:18 AM

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Multan region has so far registered sales worth over Rs 272 million under Ramazan package

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 )

The USC Multan Regional Manager Chaudhry Sajjad said that Ramzan package was launched from Apr 17 and Rs 272 million worth of sales were recorded till May 6, Wednesday.

He said, 90 USC stores were operational in Multan region in addition to mobile stores selling essential items to the people at important cross-sections of the city and its rural suburbs.

Sajjad said that sales through mobile USC vans accounted for Rs 9 million during this period.

He said that six new stores were opened in Multan from first fasting days of Ramazan. Two warehouses were also opened maintaining supply line of essential items worth over Rs 10 milion per day.

He said that the sales target for USC Multan region was set at Rs 660 million.

USC diatrict manager Tehsin Khan Babar said that extension in timing to 8 pm has increased sales.

Giving commodity-wise sales, officials said, sale of sugar fetched over Rs 60 million, Atta Rs 27.6 million, Ghee Rs 78.4 million, pulses Rs 12.8 million while miscellaneous general sales stood at Rs 64.3 million.

