Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Gives Final Shape To PM Relief Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:58 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has given final shape to Prime Minister (PM) Relief package.Under this package relief from 10 to 20 percent will be given to the people on purchase of basic commodities from USC from first week of January.PM Imran Khan will inaugurate relief package.Utility Stores Corporation's board of Directors meeting was chaired by .

Zulqiurnain Ali Khan, Chairman Board of Directors.Managing Director Omer Lodhi Explained the much needed requirement of the IT system and efforts put to reach this stage. General Manager (IT), Shakeel Ahmed, presented ERP project plan and explained that this ERP and retail systems deployment will automate all the core business processes and retails operations of the Corporation including Supply Chain Management, Procurement Management, Warehouses Management, Financial Management, Human Resource Management, payroll, retail and point of sale.

The Board of Directors approved the ERP project.This IT deployment will bring optimal efficiency while providing quality commodities to common citizens of the country. IT system will improve data quality, reporting, better supply chain, better customer service, reduced complexities and regulatory compliance.

