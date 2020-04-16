UrduPoint.com
Utility Stores Corporations Introduces Nine Mobile Stores To Provide Subsidized Edibles To Masses Under Ramadan Package

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:43 PM

The Utility Stores Corporations (USC) will provide 19 edible items at its over 400 stores on subsidized rates across the Multan division from Friday (April 17) under Ramadan relief package, an official of USC said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Utility Stores Corporations (USC) will provide 19 edible items at its over 400 stores on subsidized rates across the Multan division from Friday (April 17) under Ramadan relief package, an official of USC said on Thursday.

While talking to APP, USC Regional Manager Chaudhary Sajjad said that subsidy will be provided on sugar, ghee, rice, juices, pulses and other items.

He said there were over 400 utility stores across the Multan zone including 86 in Multan district and all edibles would be available at all stores on subsidized rates.

Sajjad said that first time nine mobile stores were introduced in Multan zone including three mobile stores in Multan, one each in Khanewal, DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnager.

He said that mobile van stores will travel on special routes where utility stores facility was not available and provide edible items to masses at their door steps on subsidized rates.

He said that Ramadan relief package used to present till end of the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that Federal government have announced about Rs 2.5 billion subsidy for Ramadan relief package this year.

