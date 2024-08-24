Utility Stores Employees Hold Protest
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The local staff of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) held a protest demonstration against proposed closure of the organisation by the Federal government.
A large number of employees gathered outside of the press club, chanted slogans to record their protest against the government decision to close down the USC.
They said the government decision would render thousands of employees jobless.They warned of starting a movement soon in case the government did not take back its decision.
