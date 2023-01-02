UrduPoint.com

Utility Stores Face Link-down Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Utility stores face link-down issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The operation for selling items on subsidized rates at the government's utility stores remained suspended on Monday due to server link-down, while people faced great difficulties due to cumbersome verification process at some stores.

Utility Stores Corporation resources confirmed the fault and said the system got restored at evening hours on some stores and hoped complete restoration on Tuesday.

Citizens had to wait in queues for hours to buy food items like subsidized sugar, flour and ghee but failed to purchase.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is mandatory for citizens to show their CNICs and the store management verifies the CNIC of the customer with an OTP code which the user receives on his mobile and then a customer can make purchases.

Related Topics

Mobile Buy Government Flour

Recent Stories

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains supp ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains support from region’s leading ma ..

22 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFS ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

1 hour ago
 Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

1 hour ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

2 hours ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

2 hours ago
 Stability in the economy and the unity of the nati ..

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terror ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.