Utility stores face link-down issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The operation for selling items on subsidized rates at the government's utility stores remained suspended on Monday due to server link-down, while people faced great difficulties due to cumbersome verification process at some stores.

Utility Stores Corporation resources confirmed the fault and said the system got restored at evening hours on some stores and hoped complete restoration on Tuesday.

Citizens had to wait in queues for hours to buy food items like subsidized sugar, flour and ghee but failed to purchase.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is mandatory for citizens to show their CNICs and the store management verifies the CNIC of the customer with an OTP code which the user receives on his mobile and then a customer can make purchases.