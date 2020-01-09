UrduPoint.com
Utility Stores In Hyderabad To Provide Essential Items Under PM's Relief Package

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :All outlets of Utility Stores Corporation in Hyderabad have been made functional to receive essential edible items including flour, cooking oil, rice, pulses, to be provided to poor people on cheaper rates under Prime Minister's relief package.

As per the relief package of Rs.

7 billion, poor people would be provided essential edible items through Utility Stores Corporation on subsidized rates.

A wheat flour bag weighing 20 kilogram will be provided to the public at the rate of Rs. 800 and cooking oil, sugar, rice, pulses and other essential items would also be provided to them on subsidized rates as compared to open markets.

All utility stores outlets in Hyderabad region were preparing to receive consignments of essential edible items meant to provide relief to common men.

