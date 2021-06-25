Utility Stores of Bahawalpur Zone make record sale

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia distributed prizes and certificates among officers concerned and employees at the record sale of Utility Store Corporation Bahawalpur Region in a function organized by Utility Store Corporation.

Zonal Manager Multan Zone Utility Store Corporation Syed Imran Zafar Gilani, Regional Manager Nayyar Abbas, Safdar Khurshid and officers and staff from across the region were also present on the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner said that all the officers and staff of the Utility Store Corporation need to work efficiently to provide essential commodities to people at cheap prices.

He said that the utility stores play an important role in providing better facilities to the people. He said that subsidized items were available during the holy month of Ramadan which facilitated the people.

The staff of the Utility Store Corporation Bahawalpur Region achieved the target by selling items worth a record of Rs. 520 million which was appreciable.