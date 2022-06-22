Utility stores open in different areas of Chitral districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The government has opened utility stores in different areas of Chitral district to provide relief to poor people on food items under the Prime Minister's relief package.

Mehtab Buneri, Zonal Manager, Utility Stores Corporation told media here Wednesday that the initiative was aimed to provide relief to masses at their doorsteps. He said affordable and quality flour, rice, pulses, ghee and other food items on discounted rate would be provided to consumers.

He said mobile sale points would be established in remote areas where utility stores were not available so that a large number of people could be benefited from the PM's package.

Buneri said distribution of wheat flour on discounted rate has already been started at utility stores in Chitral districts.

Buneri said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's targeted food subsidy program would provide maximum relief to poor people of Pakistan including Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The government is going to introduce a targeted subsidy on essential food items including wheat flour, sugar, edible oil, pulses and rice from July and utility stores would take a lead role in this regard, he added.