UrduPoint.com

Utility Stores Open In Different Areas Of Chitral Districts

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Utility stores open in different areas of Chitral districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The government has opened utility stores in different areas of Chitral district to provide relief to poor people on food items under the Prime Minister's relief package.

Mehtab Buneri, Zonal Manager, Utility Stores Corporation told media here Wednesday that the initiative was aimed to provide relief to masses at their doorsteps. He said affordable and quality flour, rice, pulses, ghee and other food items on discounted rate would be provided to consumers.

He said mobile sale points would be established in remote areas where utility stores were not available so that a large number of people could be benefited from the PM's package.

Buneri said distribution of wheat flour on discounted rate has already been started at utility stores in Chitral districts.

Buneri said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's targeted food subsidy program would provide maximum relief to poor people of Pakistan including Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The government is going to introduce a targeted subsidy on essential food items including wheat flour, sugar, edible oil, pulses and rice from July and utility stores would take a lead role in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Poor Mobile Oil Sale Lead Chitral July Media From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

21 seconds ago
 Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

39 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current ..

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current government at least 1 year to ..

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 bill ..

Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 billion tranche

54 minutes ago
 Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ..

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ICU due to his health conditio ..

2 hours ago
 State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.