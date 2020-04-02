Utility Stores outlets to achieve Rs 16 billion sales target in Ramzan: MD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation Umer Lodhi Thursday expressed hoped that the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) outlets in country would achieved Rs 16 billion sales target during this Ramadan, as all outlets of the USC have been witnessing double sales with availability of subsidized kitchen items.

Talking to private news channel, he said a total sales target of Rs 15 to 16 billion has been set for the month of Ramzan, whereas during last month of March, the USC achieved the sale target of Rs 8 billion.

"We expect that the sales target for the month of Ramadan will be easily achieved owing to the record sale this year at the USC outlets across the country," he added.

Due to the attractive relief package announced by present government, a record sale is going on at the USC stores across the country, he mentioned.

He said so far no complaint of quality or shortage of items had been received at USC stores in country.

He said each and every outlet have been provided sufficient stock of essential commodities including sugar as per their requirements, but demand of sugar increased as USC outlets are providing less price sugar rate as compared to open markets.

He, however, seemed to be satisfied with the subsidy offered by the government saying the government has provided big relief to the poor by giving subsidy on 5 essential kitchen items including sugar, wheat flour and cooking oil.

He informed that surveillance teams of the corporation were strictly monitoring the quality, sales and services of the products across the country and any official involved in any mail practice would be dealt with iron hands.

He urged the citizens to follow the health ministry official's guidelines and adopt social distancing while purchasing food in all Utility stores to keep themselves and others save from Corona virus.

He said that unprecedented rush of customers was being witnessed at the outlets of Utility Stores here due to substantial subsidy provided by the government to facilitate the public during the critical corona situation in the country.

MD assured that provision of qualitative products on economical rates for the masses during the holy month of Ramadan and afterward was the top priority of the government.

He said a network of super and mini-stores had been spread across the country to mainly facilitate the poor segment of society.