UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Utility Stores Outlets To Achieve Rs 16 Billion Sales Target In Ramzan: MD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:50 AM

Utility Stores outlets to achieve Rs 16 billion sales target in Ramzan: MD

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation Umer Lodhi Thursday expressed hoped that the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) outlets in country would achieved Rs 16 billion sales target during this Ramadan, as all outlets of the USC have been witnessing double sales with availability of subsidized kitchen items.

Talking to private news channel, he said a total sales target of Rs 15 to 16 billion has been set for the month of Ramzan, whereas during last month of March, the USC achieved the sale target of Rs 8 billion.

"We expect that the sales target for the month of Ramadan will be easily achieved owing to the record sale this year at the USC outlets across the country," he added.

Due to the attractive relief package announced by present government, a record sale is going on at the USC stores across the country, he mentioned.

He said so far no complaint of quality or shortage of items had been received at USC stores in country.

He said each and every outlet have been provided sufficient stock of essential commodities including sugar as per their requirements, but demand of sugar increased as USC outlets are providing less price sugar rate as compared to open markets.

He, however, seemed to be satisfied with the subsidy offered by the government saying the government has provided big relief to the poor by giving subsidy on 5 essential kitchen items including sugar, wheat flour and cooking oil.

He informed that surveillance teams of the corporation were strictly monitoring the quality, sales and services of the products across the country and any official involved in any mail practice would be dealt with iron hands.

He urged the citizens to follow the health ministry official's guidelines and adopt social distancing while purchasing food in all Utility stores to keep themselves and others save from Corona virus.

He said that unprecedented rush of customers was being witnessed at the outlets of Utility Stores here due to substantial subsidy provided by the government to facilitate the public during the critical corona situation in the country.

MD assured that provision of qualitative products on economical rates for the masses during the holy month of Ramadan and afterward was the top priority of the government.

He said a network of super and mini-stores had been spread across the country to mainly facilitate the poor segment of society.

Related Topics

Shortage Poor Oil Sale Price March Market All From Government Wheat Top Billion Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Jazz great Ellis Marsalis dies aged 85 after virus ..

1 minute ago

Oil rebounds on hopes of US intervention to end pr ..

44 seconds ago

Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall St rout

45 seconds ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 April 2020

2 hours ago

Lives behind grim coronavirus numbers

47 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.