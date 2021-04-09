Utility Stores provide subsidized edible items to journalists

A truck loaded by edible items by Utility Stores came at Bahawalpur Press Club where sugar, cooking, wheat flour and other edible items were provided to journalists' community on subsidized rates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :A truck loaded by edible items by Utility Stores came at Bahawalpur Press Club where sugar, cooking, wheat flour and other edible items were provided to journalists' community on subsidized rates.

Regional Manager, Utility Stores of Pakistan Bahawalpur region, Malik Nayyar Abbas, the Manager, Ware House, Khurshid Ahmed and Area Manager, Asif Gil were also present on the occasion.

Talking to journalists, they said that Utility Stores of Pakistan had been playing pivotal role in provision of edible items and other material to people on subsidized rates.

They said that the government had been providing adequate funds to Utility Stores of Pakistan to facilitate citizens in getting edible items on subsidized rates.

On the occasion, a large number of journalists purchased sugar, cooking oil, wheat flour and other items from the Utility Store truck.