Utility stores raise oil, ghee prices second time in one month

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has announced increase in cooking oil and ghee prices second time in one month, sources said on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has announced increase in cooking oil and ghee prices second time in one month, sources said on Tuesday.Prior to this, the utility stores management had announced 25 rupees increase per five kg cooking oil and ghee on December 5 this month.According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a relief package worth Rs6 billion in order to improve supply of daily commodities on subsidiary rates.

However, despite a month has gone after the relief package announcement, no policy could be formulated to ensure relief to public.According to a notification issued by the corporation, the government had released grant in order to ensure subsidiary on wheat, sugar, oil, ghee, rice and other eatery items.

However, it is said the USC has made increased in oil and ghee for second time in this month.

The notification dispatched to utility stores in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Abbottabad zones, manpasand ghee price has been increased from Rs175 to Rs190 per kg while Rs16 per kg has been increased for Karachi zone.Earlier the corporation had made 25 rupees increase for five kg Dalda ghee and oil on December 5 this month.The sources said that no clear policy could be formulated so far for the utilization of the government's announced subsidiary worth Rs6 billion, despite one month has gone after the relief package.Public has expressed concerns over steady increase in commodities by the utility stories and demanded of the government to take notice of the recent increase in price of oil and ghee and take measures to regularize balance prices.