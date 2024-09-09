Utility Stores Reduce Prices Of Commodities
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Utility Stores Corporation Zonal Manager Faisal Sultan said it had reduced prices of
almost all household items available in its stores up to 15%.
The prices were reduced through the exclusive relief package to people, he said this while talking
to APP on Monday.
He said the subsidy was provided on more than 800 items initially which would be extended on
the remaining items available into the stores soon. The subsidy package would undoubtedly
leave tremendous impact, he added.
The zonal manager said help desks were set up outside the main stores to address complaints
of the visitors on a regular basis.
He said reforms process was underway and adding that buyers would soon feel satisfaction after
visiting any of the outlet nearest to their approach.
To a query, he said there was not supplementary grant given to the department to
provide relief package, adding that they had cut out its own profit which wouldn't burden at all
the public exchequer.
He said currently, prices of ghee was decreased up to Rs 30/kg as compared with the open market.
Similarly, price of 900-gm of tea pack was reduced up to Rs 80, prices of surf detergent
to Rs 43/kg and bundle pack of soap was decreased to Rs 75 when compared to the open
market, he said.
