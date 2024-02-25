Open Menu

Utility Stores Reduces Prices Ahead Of Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Utility Stores Corporation on Sunday reduced the prices of various items ahead of Ramazan along with the reports that rates of more essential items will be reduced under the Ramazan relief package next month.

USC representative claimed that rates of a number of brands of cooking oil, tea, ghee, and other products have been reduced. The price of ghee and cooking oil was reduced by four to 100 rupees per kg.

Additionally, a packet of branded tea weighing 800 grams was reduced by Rs100. The Utility Stores spokeswoman claimed that more price reductions under the Ramazan assistance package will begin next month.

