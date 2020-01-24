UrduPoint.com
Utility Stores To Provide Commodities To People At Lower Prices: Ukrani

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 10:15 PM

Utility Stores to provide commodities to people at lower prices: Ukrani

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's MNA Jai Prakash Ukrani visited Utility Store in Thana Bula Khan area in Jamshoro district on Friday and expressed dismay over nonavailability of some essential commodities in the store

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's MNA Jai Prakash Ukrani visited Utility Store in Thana Bula Khan area in Jamshoro district on Friday and expressed dismay over nonavailability of some essential commodities in the store.

Ukrani told the local media that he had given the manager three days to make all the essential commodities available in the store as per the guidelines of Pakistan Utility Stores Corporation.

He said the utility stores had been opened by the Federal government to provide essential commodities to the people at comparatively lower prices.

He also requested the media to keep a check on such stores.

